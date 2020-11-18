Ernest Alfred Huland



Ernest Alfred Huland, age 82, was born January 6, 1938 in Evansville, Illinois. Parents were Elizabeth and Alfred Huland, from Wausau, WI and originally from Germany. Ernest was an energetic conversationalist, an avid reader of history and religious books, and did volunteering on church issues. He graduated from Greenville High School in Illinois, served in the U.S. Navy and went on to earn a B.S. degree from University of Wisconsin Stevens Point. He taught German and English in both Tomahawk WI, and at D.C. Everest High School in Schofield, WI. He went on to be Director of Education in Wausau Insurance Company. Later in life he served as a CNA in in Wausau, Rhineland and Hudson, WI.



Ernest is survived by Bonita Huland; sisters Grace Maubach (Charlotte, NC) and Esther Lloyd (Atlanta, GA). Three children, Michele Howard (Bristow, VA); Matthew Huland (Columbus, OH) and David Huland (Woodbridge, VA). Cousins Dr. Charles Heuss (Antigo, WI); Dr. Eric Neumeyer (Tomahawk, WI); Dr. John Neumeyer, deceased; Charlotte Abadeer (Wausau, WI); Trudy Fafashea (Toronto, CA).



A memorial service will be held at O'Connells Funeral Home Chapel in Hudson, WI, followed by a burial in Fort Snelling in St. Paul.









