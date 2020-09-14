Ernest Dallman
Wittenberg - Ernest L. Dallman, 90 of Wittenberg, formerly of Bevent, died on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Aspirus Hospice House, Wausau.
He was born on August 22, 1930 in the town of Reid, Marathon County, the son of Leo and Regina (Kryzan) Dallman.
On May 29, 1954, Ernest was united in marriage to Natalie Landowski at St. Agnes Catholic Church, Callon. She preceded him in death on
January 13, 2008.
After leaving the family farm, Ernest worked at Allis Chalmers in Milwaukee until the couple moved to Bevent in 1969. There the couple owned Nat and Ernie's Tavern until 1973. He then worked construction and retired from Greenheck in 1995.
Ernest enjoyed deer hunting and mentoring his family to learn his many skills as a woodworker, mechanic and general jack of all trades. In his later years as his health declined, he invented many ways to keep his independence to stay in his home as long as possible.
Survivors include five children, Pam (Allan) Furmanek of Bevent, Paulette (Keith) Rogers of Amherst, Mike (Naomi) Dallman of Waunakee, Patti Gardner of Conover and Matt (Michelle) Dallman of Tomahawk; 11 grandchildren, Chad, Curt (Robin), Cory (fiancé Jordan), David (Amy), Dana (Andy), Kasey, Nathan, Natalie, Tess, Baylee and Rachel; eight great-grandchildren, Tyler, Ava, Xander, Bo, Evan, Noah, Jett and Aria and siblings, Dick (Shirley) Dallman, Jack Dallman, Joanne (Kleo) Landowski and Diane (Alfred) King.
Ernest was preceded in death by his wife; parents and siblings, Natalie Breske, Delores Budnik and Richard.
The family would like to thank the staff at Homme Home and Aspirus Hospice House for the care given during dad's last year with us.
Per Ernest's request, private family services will be held with burial in St. Ladislaus Catholic Cemetery, Bevent.
Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com
.