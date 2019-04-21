|
|
Ernest Steinke
Minocqua - Ernest Steinke, 86, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019 at Howard Young Medical Center in Minocqua.
He was born August 26, 1932 in the Town of Reid, son of the late Robert and Martha (Stoltz) Steinke.
Ernest started working at Rib Mountain Heating and Sheet Metal and later retired from Sheet Metal Contractors of Wisconsin.
Ernest proudly served his country in the United States Marines during the Korean Conflict from 1951 until 1954.
Ernest enjoyed cutting fire wood, fishing, hunting, especially hunting out west. He enjoyed all sports, but racing was his favorite. He liked watching Wheel of Fortune, westerns and the history channel. He was a gardener, enjoyed feeding and watching all of the wildlife around his home. He enjoyed playing cards, cribbage and going to the casino with his daughters. In his younger years he played baseball and was on a bowling league. He was also on a pool league at Chatterbox Bar, which his brother Joe originally owned.
His door was always open for family and friends and loved to reminisce about fishing on Squirrel Lake, a place he had been going to and eventually lived, for over 50 years.
He will be remembered best for his humor, his sweet tooth and his woodworking.
He enjoyed driving his golf cart with Patsy, his beloved dog by his side. He also enjoyed taking anyone out on the lake in his pontoon for a ride around the lake or to go fishing. Many family members had houses on the same road and not a summer went by without a game of horseshoes, pig roasts and bonfires.
We would like to thank Ascension at Home, for their compassion and dedication towards our dad. Without you, he would not have been able to fulfill his wish of staying at home as long as possible.
A special thank you to our aunt Rose Marie, for the kindness and support she showed to our dad over the years.
Survivors include his eight daughters, Deborah Puckett, Schofield, Dawn (Rick) Bender, Wausau, Elizabeth (Dennis) Western, Mosinee, Cynthia (Brian Janikowski) Hotchkiss, Pike Lake, Lori Steinke, Wausau, Lynn (Fred) Ruth, Sturgeon Bay, Paula (David Irwin) Haas, Weston and Becky (Brian) Schultz, Aniwa. 17 grandchildren, James (Jessica), Tiffany (John), Jared, Dustin, Heather (Ronald), Jessica (William), Jennifer (Matthew), Emily (Matt), Olivia (Ryan), Jerry, Amanda, Katrina, Shelby (Thomas), Sadie, Elizabeth, Justin and Trevor. 15 great grandchildren, Tydus, Camden, Addison, Kinsley, Eden, Jordan, Madeline, Andrew, Nicholas, Justin, Whitney, Sonya, Makenzie, Isabelle and Levi. One sister, Delores Pyke, Wausau, one sister-in-law, Rose Marie Stanke, Minocqua and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends As well as the mother of his children, Verona Steinke, Schofield.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his four-legged companion of 15 years, Patsy, his granddaughter, Autumn, his brothers, Joseph, Leonard (Maxine), Rupert (Joyce), Eugene, Nick and Frank, his sisters, Alicia (Irvin) Meverden, Virginia (James) Anklam and Marion (Gene) Kurth.
Rest in peace dad…Semper Fi! Hoorah!
A Memorial Mass will be held at Noon, Thursday, April 25, 2019 at St. Therese Catholic Church, Rothschild. The Rev. Louis Britto will preside. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Friends may call on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the church.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to a Humane Society of your choice. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Apr. 21, 2019