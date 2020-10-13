Ervin E. Myszka
Athens - Ervin E. Myszka, 92, died Monday, Oct 12, 2020.
He was born September 21, 1928 in Marathon County to Casimir and Theresa (Wadzinski) Myszka. He lived in the township of Rietbrock. Ervin had a number of different jobs, but above all, he found farming to be his favorite and most rewarding.
At the age of 19, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served his country from 1947-1950. On May 21, 1955, he was united in marriage to Lorraine Werowinski at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Milladore, WI. Together they farmed in Schnappsville for many years. For their 25th wedding anniversary, they went to the Bahamas, and for their 50th, they went to Hawaii, as a surprise from their six children.
Ervin always enjoyed the outdoors. In the good old days, he enjoyed camping with his family, snowmobiling, fishing, and hunting. He was well known for making the best homemade smoked venison sausage.
Following his retirement, he was blessed with good health which permitted him to stay active and help on the farm. This meant being able to continue what he loved, doing field work and drive tractor up until the age of 89. Along with his daily UTV rides, he also enjoyed working in the woods, traveling, going to church picnics, playing cards with family and friends along with the occasional trips to the Casino. To his surprise, on one of those Casino trips, he found himself seated next to country music singer Charlie Pride.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Lorraine, children, Cliff (Vicky) Myszka, Athens, Linda Myszka, Athens, Kathy (Andy) Mondroski, Schofield, Eileen Hager, Wausau, Jeff (Barbara) Myszka, Athens and Larry Myszka, Athens. He is further survived by his four grandchildren, step-grandchildren, one great-grandchild, step-great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Dorothy Literski, Doris Carroll, Maryann Albrecht, an infant brother, three brothers-in-law, Alois Literski, Wally Carroll, Jerome Albrecht and one niece.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:30 a.m. Friday October 16, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church, Poniatowski. Rev. Thomas Huff will preside. Burial will be in the parish cemetery where full Military Honors will be conducted. Visitation will be on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Social distancing practices will be observed, and face masks are required. The Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on the Peterson/Kraemer Facebook page and available to view on our website later in the day. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
The family would like to extend a very special Thank You to the staff at Wellington Place Rib Mountain and the staff at Aspirus Hospital and Hospice for their service and care of Ervin.