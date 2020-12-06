To all of the Rindfleisch family, I extend my most sincere sympathy on the loss of your brother, husband, father and grandfather. I have fond memories of biking to Eau Pleine Park with Ervin and Nancy and then picnicking later when our parents joined us, of playing with Ervin’s trucks in the backyard and always remarking that he had an awesome accumulation of trucks, of softball games in my parents yard and the dads would join us or stand by to watch. Rest In Peace Ervin.

June Bavlnka