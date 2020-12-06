1/1
Ervin Rindfleisch
Ervin Rindfleisch

Mosinee - Ervin A. Rindfleisch, 66, Mosinee, died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at his home, with his loving wife by his side

He was born June 29, 1954, in Wausau, the son of the late Arthur and Anna (Rheinschmidt) Rindfleisch. He married Janet Wistrom on April 2, 1977, at St. Paul Catholic Church, Mosinee. She survives.

Ervin fought Multiple Sclerosis for 30 years and beat the odds many times. He never complained and it did not stop him from living his life. He loved woodworking, the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, and his grandkids. And he always had a treat for his buddy, Tony.

Survivors, besides his wife, Janet, include his children, Kelly (Kim) Mendrzycki, Wisconsin Rapids, Chad (Angela) Rindfleisch, Green Bay, and Krysta (Russell) Sullivan, Mosinee; grandchildren, Caitlyn, Ian, Alton, Ireland and Harper; and sisters, Barb (Joe) Andrys, Mosinee, Nancy (Pete) Krzmarcik, Mosinee, Mary Rindfleisch, Mosinee, and Diane (Doug) Edgar, Elgin, Ill.; brother and sisters-in-law, Jeff (Mary) Wistrom, Mosinee, Mary (Mike) Bennett, Rib Mountain, and Tom Wistrom, Wausau; and many nieces, nephews and great nieces/nephews. He was preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law, Robert and Elaine Wistrom.

Private family services will be held. Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee, assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.bestefh.com

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Ascension Hospice and the many caregivers over the years.




Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
December 6, 2020
To all of the Rindfleisch family, I extend my most sincere sympathy on the loss of your brother, husband, father and grandfather. I have fond memories of biking to Eau Pleine Park with Ervin and Nancy and then picnicking later when our parents joined us, of playing with Ervin’s trucks in the backyard and always remarking that he had an awesome accumulation of trucks, of softball games in my parents yard and the dads would join us or stand by to watch. Rest In Peace Ervin.
June Bavlnka
