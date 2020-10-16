Erwin "Erv" L. Jagodinski
Marathon - Erwin "Erv" Leo Jagodinski, 92, Marathon passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 at Marshfield Medical Center, Weston.
He was born March 27, 1928 to John and Mayme (Hall) Jagodinski. On May 12, 1949 he married Anita Kamenick at St. Mary Catholic Church, Marathon. She preceded him in death on June 28, 2007, they were married for 58 years.
Erv was a lifelong craftsman and custom home builder, getting his start with his dad, and later passing the family business down to a third generation. After retiring from building homes, he found a new passion in wood turning, which lead him to become a member of the Central Wisconsin Wood Turners. In the last few years, in addition to making many bowls and chalices, he made hundreds of wooden tops - giving them away to anyone he met.
Erv was a lifelong member of St Mary's Catholic Church in Marathon where he was a Eucharistic Minister and a member of two choirs; the Adult Choir and the Worship Hymn Choir. He also helped Anita in the kitchen all the years she oversaw the annual Holy Name Men's charcoal chicken dinner. Erv was a founding member of the Rib Mountain Bowmen and was also a volunteer firefighter for over 40 years.
Erv was active in the Boy Scouts of America program. He served as Cubmaster of Pack 458 for years. When his sons moved on, he & Anita served on the Rib Mountain district Roundtable staff. He was awarded the District Award of Merit, the Distinguished Service Award, and the Silver Beaver (the highest honor for adult scouters). In the past few years, he was a part of the Fellowship of Christian Scouters. He was also the proud grandpa of three Eagle Scouts; Phillip, Mitch, and Hunter.
Since 1993 Erv was a member of the Marathon Area Swim Center where he swam laps at his own pace and unique side stroke. He was the first person there to swim 500, 1000, & 1500 miles. At the time of his passing, he was a mere 58 miles from reaching the 3000 mile mark.
Erv leaves behind a large caring family including his sister Carol (Ed) Gesicki, Kenosha; six children: Kay (Carl) Handrick, Darien; Tom (Linda) Jagodinski, Wausau; Dick Jagodinski, Marathon; Chuck Jagodinski, Marathon; John (Gloria) Jagodinski, Wausau; Becky (Steve) Krautkramer, Marathon; 11 grandchildren: Sheila (Daryl), Chris (Kay), Todd (Jenni), Marsha (Scott), Lizzie (John), Phil (Erica), Alonna, Mitch (Anna), Haley, Mackenzie, and Hunter; and 12 great grandchildren: Mark, Erick, Connor, Keegan, Cullan, Kaden, Sage, Klayton, Evan, Jacob, Isaac, Emma.
Erv was preceded in death by his wife Anita, parents John and Mayme, and sisters Anna Mae Volhard and Joan Weisenberger.
A Private Family Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 23, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Marathon. The Rev. Msgr. Joseph Diermeier will preside. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Public visitation will be held on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services all at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be in place as well as face masks required by everyone who will attend. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Marathon is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com