Esther Caroline Yolitz Serley
Eau Claire - Esther Caroline Yolitz Serley age 94 of Eau Claire, WI passed away Monday, March 4, 2019 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire with her children at her side.
Caroline was born on October 24, 1924 to the late Esther and Herbert (Boettcher) Zimmermann on the family farm in the Town of Easton, Wausau, WI. She graduated from Wausau Senior High School in 1942, and attended Langlade County Normal School graduating in 1944. She taught in State Graded Schools in Wausau.
On August 24, 1946, she married Wilbert H. Yolitz at St. John's Lutheran Church in Wausau. They moved to Eau Claire where their three children were born. Wilbert passed away in 1974. Caroline married Harvey L. Serley December 3, 1977. He passed away in 2012.
Caroline was a member of Hope Lutheran Church since 1948, and was active in Sunday school, Circle and quilting. Over the years, she was employed at Presto, Country China House, and Shopko. In later years, she enjoyed many Senior Center and YMCA activities.
She is survived by children Lynn Dale Yolitz (Jean) of Eau Claire, Steven James Yolitz (Sheila) of Chattanooga, TN, Mary Beth Yolitz Hartwig (Steven) of Chanhassen, MN, and Kathy Serley of Wausau; grandchildren, Nicole (Peter) Armstrong, Ryan (Laura) Yolitz, Katherine Yolitz, Anna Yolitz and Claire Yolitz, Erich (Brittany) Hartwig, Matthew Hartwig, and Nathaniel (Emily) Abrams; seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Wilma Christ of Bethesda, MD; Doris Moore of Brookfield, WI; Anne Scheuerman of Winamac, IN; sister-in-law Marion Blaschka of Madison, WI; brother David (Norma) Zimmermann of Weston, WI and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Wilbert Yolitz, husband Harvey Serley, parents, brother Harold Zimmermann, and sister Mildred Seidl.
Funeral service will take place at 11 am on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Hope Lutheran Church, 2226 Eddy Lane, Eau Claire, WI 54703 with Pastor Mary Erickson officiating. Visitation will take place at the church on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 9:30 am until the time of service. Burial will take place in the Rest Haven Cemetery in the Town of Washington immediately following the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Caroline's name to Hope Lutheran Church, St. John's Lutheran School, E10723 Hwy Z, Wausau, WI 54403, or L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St., Eau Claire, WI 54703.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Mar. 10, 2019