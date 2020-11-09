Esther L. Mueller
Westfield, formerly of Athens - Esther L. Mueller, 97, died Saturday, November 7, 2020 while under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at Tivoli Nursing Home, Portage.
She was born February 16, 1923 in the town of Hamburg, daughter of the late August and Wilhelmina (Krenz) Langhoff. In 1944 she married Erwin Mueller at St. John Lutheran Church, town of Hamburg. He preceded her in death on December 22, 1992.
For many years Esther was a custodian and cook at Trinity Lutheran School. She was very active in both the church and school most of her life.
Survivors include her daughter, Lois (Roy) Wiebe, Ottertail, MN and Ron (Dawn) Mueller, Westfield, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Edith, her grandson Joel and twelve siblings.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 13, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Athens. The Rev. Mark Schwalenberg will officiate. Burial will be in the Athens Lutheran Cemetery, next to her husband and grandson. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be observed as well as face masks required by all who attend. Memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran School, Athens. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Athens is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com