Esther Louise MillerOn November 23, 2020, Esther Louise Grosskopf Miller passed away gently as she slept. She was born June 6,1919 to Louise (nee Hardt) and Charles Grosskopf. She married Lyle Miller on May 6, 1944 and they had four children. Esther was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church. Over her blessing of 101 years, she gardened, read, sewed, played cards, cooked, baked and enjoyed her family. She is survived by her children Andrea (John) McCarrier, Jacquelin (Ken) Hastreiter, Margaret (Tom) Rau, Charles (April) Miller, ten grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. Her parents, husband and brothers Edgar, Elmer and Edwin preceded her in death. A private service was held on December 1, 2020 at Peterson Kraemer Funeral Home.Complete obituary at www.petersonkraemer.com