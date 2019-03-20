Esther Mary Mohr



Marathon - Esther Mary Mohr, age 89, passed away peacefully at her home Thursday, March 14, 2019.



Esther was born on October 6, 1929 in the Town of Stettin. She married Joseph Mohr on June 19, 1948. Joe and Esther raised their family in the Town of Marathon where they farmed for many years. She was a long-time member of St. Mary's Parish and a proud member of the Foresters.



Esther loved to sit on the porch, listen to the birds and watch the world go by. She really enjoyed planting her flowers in the spring and took great pride in her numerous flower beds. She also enjoyed going out for breakfast, doing word search, jigsaw puzzles, and visiting with the many friends and family that would drop by. Esther always had an open door, welcoming everyone with her "the more the merrier" policy. She was Grandma Mohr to so many!



Esther was preceded in death by her husband Joseph and son Dennis; her parents, Viola and Reinhardt Stahel; siblings, Lydia Werner, Norman Stahel, Selma Evers, and Leona Teske; and sons-in-law, Frank Wisemore, Bill Wagener and Charlie Malmberg.



Esther is survived by her children Virginia Wisemore, Cleveland TX; Phyllis Wagener, Broomfield CO; Josephine (Dennis) Stefonek, Irma WI; Carol Malmberg, Hudson WI; Mary (Mike) Wagener, Plymouth MN; Bob (Deb) Mohr, Wausau WI; James Mohr, Marathon WI; Sue Weith, Edgar WI; Joseph (Kris) Mohr, Merrill WI; and Lynn (special friend, Putzer Westfall) Mohr, Marathon WI; 23 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by siblings Merlin and Melvin Stahel, Verna Baneck, Lois Hermans, and brother-in-law, Ray Teske.



Services, presided by Monsignor Joseph Diermeier, will be held at St. Mary's Church, Marathon, WI, on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Visitation will be at the church prior to the service starting at 9:00 a.m.



Esther, our dear mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, will be greatly missed by all who knew her.



Next time you see beautiful flowers, hear a beautiful hymn, or hear birds singing, remember Esther and follow her example of kindness and love. Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary