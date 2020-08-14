Ethel Thurs
Wausau - Ethel Irene Thurs, 87, Wausau, died Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Mountain Terrace Senior Living under the care of Interim HealthCare Hospice.
Ethel was born May 20, 1933 in the Town of Frankfort to the late August and Albina (Loskot) Giese. She married Eugene Thurs on July 3, 1954 and the couple were blessed with two sons, Randy and Jim. Ethel began working for Marathon Electric before transitioning to homemaking and housekeeping with Howard Johnsons, Wausau Motor Sports and Schmidt's Ballroom and later quality control with Bard Home Health. After 25 loving years together, Eugene died May 6, 1980.
Ethel was a good mother known for her wonderful cooking and baking, especially her apple pies. In her early years she was a very good bowler and always loved polka dancing. Ethel enjoyed being a member of the Trailmates Snowmobile Club for 50 years. She also had a great love of her various puppies through the years and bird watching on her deck in her later years. To her friends and coworkers from Schmidt's Ballroom she will always be known at "E.T. in her PT" Cruiser.
Ethel is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Randy (Faith) and Jim (Karen) and extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her siblings, Ruth Ziegel, LaVerna Blanchard and Leonard Giese.
Friends may visit with the family and pay their respects to Ethel from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM on Monday, August 17 at Helke Funeral Home. Following the visitation, Ethel will be brought to Maple Grove Cemetery for committal beside her husband, Eugene. Pr. Justin Smoot will officiate. Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements; you may sign our family guestbook at helke.com
Ethel's family wishes to extend their deepest thanks and appreciation to the staff of Mountain Terrace Senior Living and Interim HealthCare Hospice for their compassionate care for Ethel.