Roberts Funeral Home
305 Chapple Ave
Ashland, WI 54806
(715) 682-6616
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Roberts Funeral Home
Ashland, WI
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Roberts Funeral Home
Ashland, WI
Eudora A. Peepo


Eudora A. Peepo

Ashland - Eudora A. Peepo, age 75, of Ashland, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at St. Mary's Medical Center in Duluth, MN. She was born in Ashland, the daughter of Aale and Annie (Warvi) Juoni.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the Roberts Funeral Home in Ashland, WI with Pastor Arleigh Von Seggern officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 - 2:00 P.M., Wednesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can go to the family for Breast Cancer Awareness.

www.bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Apr. 21, 2019
