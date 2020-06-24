Eugene E. "Gene" Glenetski
Weston - Eugene E. "Gene" Glenetski, 88, Weston died Friday, March 27, 2020 while under the care of Interim Hospice and Palliative care at Tender Reflections, Weston.
He was born March 10, 1932 in Wausau, son of the late Edward and Theresa (Ostrowski) Glenetski.
Gene was a very proud Marine. He was in the Marine Corps from 1951 - 1954. During this time he proudly served his country in the Korean war, where he was wounded in action.
Eugene enjoyed working as a carpenter, home improvement, handy man with several different friends throughout his career. One of his favorite jobs was painting. If you had a house or room that needed refreshing or updating, he was your man.
Some of Gene's many interests included a fascination and interest in lighthouses, fishing, and being creative doing woodworking. He also enjoyed socializing with many friends. Especially meeting them every morning and afternoon at local diners for coffee, conversations, and camaraderie. Gene treasured and enjoyed sharing the memories of his Great Lakes salmon fishing trip, where he fought and caught a 25-pound salmon, all on his own.
His survivors include his three children, Joseph P. (Linda) Glenetski, Rothschild, Jonathan P. (Jon) Glenetski, Wausau, and Barbara A. (Barbie) Venske, Hatley, brother James (Judy) Glenetski, sister Josie (Larry) Blazic, grandchildren Logan Glenetski, Vicki (fiancé Jesse Heslip) Venske, and Steven Venske, one greatgrandchild Kahli, and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents Gene was proceeded in death by his brothers and sisters, Herman (Harry), Clarence, George, Leonard, Alice, Irene, Lorraine, Christine, and his son in law Charles (Chuck) Venske.
A Memorial Service will be held at Noon, Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Memorial Chapel Mausoleum, Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Public visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services at the chapel. Social distancing practices will be used. Burial will follow in the cemetery after full military honors. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Jun. 24 to Jun. 28, 2020.