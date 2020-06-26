Eugene E. "Gene" Glenetski
Eugene E. "Gene" Glenetski

Weston - Eugene E. "Gene" Glenetski, 88, Weston died Friday, March 27, 2020 while under the care of Interim Hospice and Palliative Care at Tender Reflections, Weston.

A Memorial Service will be held at Noon, Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Memorial Chapel Mausoleum, Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Public visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services at the chapel. Social distancing practices will be used. Burial will follow in the cemetery after full military honors. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. A full obituary and online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.






Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
