Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Splitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene F. "Gene" Splitt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene F. "Gene" Splitt Obituary
Eugene "Gene" F. Splitt

Wausau - Eugene "Gene" F. Splitt, 91, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 while under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

He was born July 5, 1928 in Clintonville, son of the late Edward and Agatha (Raddatz) Splitt. On October 24, 1953 he married Nancy Weir in Wausau. She survives.

Gene was the owner/operator of Heart O Lakes Construction Company in Minocqua and was also the owner/operator of The Fireplace Store in Minocqua and Rhinelander. Some of his favorite pastimes included remodeling homes, fishing, hunting, working and going out for dinner.

Survivors include his wife, Nancy Splitt, Wausau, his children, Linda Seaver, Burlington and Susan (Bryan) Millard, Phoenix, one sister, Carolyn (Jack) Jacobson, Weston and a sister-in-law, Helen Splitt, Weston.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by one brother Philip, an infant sister Eunice and his sister, Marjorie Finch.

Private family services will be held at Memorial Chapel Mausoleum, Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -