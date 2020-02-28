|
Eugene "Gene" F. Splitt
Wausau - Eugene "Gene" F. Splitt, 91, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 while under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.
He was born July 5, 1928 in Clintonville, son of the late Edward and Agatha (Raddatz) Splitt. On October 24, 1953 he married Nancy Weir in Wausau. She survives.
Gene was the owner/operator of Heart O Lakes Construction Company in Minocqua and was also the owner/operator of The Fireplace Store in Minocqua and Rhinelander. Some of his favorite pastimes included remodeling homes, fishing, hunting, working and going out for dinner.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy Splitt, Wausau, his children, Linda Seaver, Burlington and Susan (Bryan) Millard, Phoenix, one sister, Carolyn (Jack) Jacobson, Weston and a sister-in-law, Helen Splitt, Weston.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by one brother Philip, an infant sister Eunice and his sister, Marjorie Finch.
Private family services will be held at Memorial Chapel Mausoleum, Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020