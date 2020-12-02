Father Eugene Herman Hornung



Father Eugene Herman Hornung, 89 of Chippewa Falls, WI, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 at the Veterans Home of Chippewa Falls.



Born on January 25, 1931 to Raymond and Mary Hornung in Marathon, WI, he was a son, brother, farmer, sailor, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, Naval officer, academic, writer, teacher, photographer, journalist, poet, and priest.



He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1954, was awarded ten service and campaign medals, and many awards, citations, and commendations for service in both the Korean and Vietnam conflicts and the Cuban missile crisis. He retired in 1979 as a Chief Warrant Officer W-4.



After Navy retirement, he attended the University of Wisconsin, River Falls and graduated in 1983 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Secondary Education. He was a teacher and substitute teacher in several Barron, Polk and Washburn County schools.



In 2001, he entered Sacred Heart School of Theology in Hales Corners, Wisconsin and on July 13, 2003 he was ordained by Bishop Raphael Fliss in St. Anthony Abbot Catholic Church in Cumberland, WI. He celebrated his First Mass on July 14 in the chapel at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Spooner.



Father Hornung was a Fourth Degree Knight of Columbus, a member of the United States Naval Institute, Lions International, Navy Mutual Aid Association, American Legion, and Catholic Order of Foresters.



He is survived by two sons, Mark (Carol) of Barron and Greg (Kristie) of Cumberland, by grandchildren Shannan Banty (Chris) and Justin Combs (Jessica) of Chesapeake, Adrian Lundeen-Hornung (Diana) of Minneapolis, Maxwell of Cumberland and Robby Moyer (Erika) of Knoxville. By his great-grandchildren, Anna Hornung, Emily Combs, Dylan Hornung, Riley Moyer, Brianna Banty, Landen Combs, Danika Combs, Katherine Moyer and Margo Lundeen-Hornung.



Also surviving are one brother, Richard Hornung (Joyce) of Marathon and two sisters, Arlene Volhard (Edwin Jr.) of Marathon and Ellen (Jerry) Goetsch of Rothschild.



He is preceded in death by his father Raymond, mother Mary, wife Dolores and grandson Ian, his brothers Gordon (Olga) and Raymond (Sharon), and sisters Gladys Busko Baumann (Donald) and Caroline Skrzypchak (Arnold).



Cremains will be interred in the Columbarium Wall at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in the spring of 2021.









