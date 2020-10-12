Eugene "Gene" Milanowski
Merrill - Eugene T. "Gene" Milanowski, 68, Merrill, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
He was born August 6, 1952 in Wausau, son of the late Anthony and Betty Jane (Krebs) Milanowski Sr.
A 1970 graduate of Wausau High School, Gene was a truck driver for much of his life; both for himself and 3M, where he ultimately retired from, earning many friends and well-wishing acquaintances along the way. He also proudly served his country in the United States Air Force, receiving an honorable discharge for his service.
Gene enjoyed spending his time outdoors; mostly in the Harrison Hills area, where he grew-up hunting, fishing and camping and passed that love of nature to his children and grandchildren. He truly was the happiest while spending time with his family, whether it was fishing, four-wheeling or socializing.
While he will be sorely missed, his loyalty, unconditional love and support will continue to be felt by all those that knew him.
Survivors include his children, Jason (Beth Juris) Winkleman, Merrill, Brenda (Shannon) Herdt, Merrill and Gina (Jason Jaeger) Milanowski, Merrill, his grandchildren, Brendon, Breannon, Shanna, Dawson, Kennedy and Madison, his siblings, Anthony (Sandy) Milanowski Jr., Hatley, Charles (Barbara) Milanowski, Rio Linda, CA., Rosanne (Richard) Snow, Wausau and Gerard Milanowski, Wausau as well as many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by one sister, Edith Marcia.
A Private Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established in Gene's name.