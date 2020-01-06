|
|
Eugene P Lake
Edgar - Age 80, of Edgar, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Marshfield Medical Center.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11AM on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church in Edgar with Rev. Thomas Huff officiating. Eugene will be laid to rest in the parish cemetery at a later date. Family and friends are invited to gather on Saturday at the church in Edgar from 9AM until time of services. With a lunch to follow. The honor of pallbearer belongs to Eric Lake, Joshua Lake, Jeremy Lake, Jacob Hughes, Derek Hughes, Colin Hughes and Cole Lake.
Eugene was born November 15, 1939 in Athens, the son of Lawrence and Magdalene (Eilenbecker) Lake. He attended a small country school later helping his parents with the family dairy farm operation. He was united in marriage to Bernice Schreiner on October 6th, 1962 at St John's Catholic Church Edgar, His work career started with Joe Burger Construction in Athens then later with Northern Star Mobile Home Manufacturing in Stratford. In 1973, Stratford Homes, Inc. began operations and Eugene joined them and remained with Stratford Homes retiring after 34 years. After retiring, Eugene wanted to "stay busy" so he joined up with AMS Bowfishing in Stratford on a part time basis.
He was a member of Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church in Edgar.
Eugene's hobbies included being outdoors hunting and fishing, being in the woods cutting firewood, spending an afternoon playing sheepshead with family and friends or just spending time out in the berry patch picking blackberries and elderberries. More than anything, Eugene loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Survivors include his loving wife of 57 years Bernice of Edgar; his children: Michael (Bernice) Lake of Edgar, Russell (Laura) Lake of Stratford, Vicki (Robert) Hughes of Stratford, Terrence (Ann) Lake of Kronenwetter, Robin Lake of Edgar and Melissa (Brad) Hanke of Athens; his grandchildren: Rebecca (Charlie) Kuhnmuench, Eric Lake, Danielle (Aaryn) Martyn, Joshua, Jessica and Jeremy Lake, Jacob, Derek and Colin Hughes, Tianna (fiancé Tyler Voda) Hughes, Cole and Gracie Lake, Bailey, Riley and Easton Hanke; his great grandchildren: Elsa, Eloise, Jaxson and Ava; his siblings: Norbert (Janet) Lake of Edgar, Leander Lake of Medford, Charlene (Jerry) Imhoff of Edgar, Glen (Martha) Lake of Stratford, Darlene (Danny) Stencil of Mosinee and Gary (Bonnie) Lake of Abbotsford; the family cat known as "DJ" along with other nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Eugene was preceded in death by his parents, a son William, a daughter Kelly in infancy, a brother Lawrence Jr and a sister Mary both in infancy.
The family wishes to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff at the Marshfield Medical Center for their kind compassionate care and to Rev Thomas Huff for guidance through visits and prayers.
Visit www.lifetributesfuneralhome.com to share thoughts and condolences with the family.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020