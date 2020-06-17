Eugene Rombalski
town of Bevent - Eugene F. Rombalski, 78, of the town of Bevent, died on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family after a long battle with cancer. He was born on March 18, 1942 in Marathon County, the son of Frank and Louise (Nigbur) Rombalski. Eugene was a United States Army Veteran, proudly serving in Vietnam from 1964 to 1966.
On November 11, 1967, Eugene was united in marriage to Bonnie Lohrey at St. Ladislaus Catholic Church, Bevent. She preceded him in death on April 14, 2004. Eugene moved to Milwaukee after High School and worked at Oster Co., owned a grocery store and worked various construction jobs. Eugene was most proud of his time co-owning Zenith Builders with his son-in-law, Dennis. Gene enjoyed hunting, watching his grandchildren's sporting events, gardening but most especially will be remembered for his incredible sense of humor.
Gene is survived by two daughters, Renee (Dennis) Groshek of Amherst Junction and Roxane Rombalski of Bevent; grandchildren, Gina (Cyle Cramer) Groshek, Dwight Groshek, Kyle Groshek and Isaac Groshek; sisters, Louise (Harold) Rzentkowski, Barbara (Frank) Kostuch, Christine (Gerald) Essex, Claire (Robert) Rombalski, Judy (John Cockburn) Nawrocki, Marilyn (William) Quinnell; a sister-in-law, Sue Rombalski; a brother-in-law, Dennis (Sharon) Lohrey and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Eugene was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie; parents; brother, Peter Rombalski and sister, Norma Jean Rombalski.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 6PM on Friday, June 19th, 2020 at St. Ladislaus Catholic Church, Bevent. Fr. Augustine Bentil will preside. The Mass will be live-streamed on Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home's Facebook page. Current Diocese guidelines encourage social distancing and restricts the number of Mass attendees to 100. Visitation, with social distancing, will be on Friday from 4PM until the time of Mass at the church. Burial will be in the parish cemetery with military rites conducted by the Elderon Memorial Post #8068 Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com
The family would like to thank the Aspirus Wausau Cancer Center, especially Dr. Peterson and his team and Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services for all of their kind and compassionate care.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.