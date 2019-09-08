|
|
Evelyn Elizabeth Tornow
- - Evelyn Elizabeth Tornow, 85, a resident of Lee County since 2015, formerly of Naples, FL and Wausau, WI, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019. She was born October 21, 1933 in Appleton, WI to Jerome and Marie Sorensen, now deceased.
Evelyn was of the Episcopalian faith and was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church in Wausau, WI. She was a long-time member of the altar guild at St. John's Episcopal Church and St. Monica's Episcopal Church in Naples, FL. She volunteered at the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum in Wausau, WI. She was happily married for 43 years to Lowell Tornow. She loved to golf, sew, travel, attend the theater and concerts as well as get togethers with the potluck group. She was loved for her chocolate chip cookies, which were merely a symbol of her consistent support and love for her children and grandchildren. She was the perfect mom and grandma; listener and counselor through challenging times and proud cheerleader of all wonderful accomplishments.
She is survived by two loving children, Holly Rollo (Kirk) of Cape Coral, FL and Barry Tornow (Peggy) of Sylvan Lake, MI; two sisters, Marilyn Mielke (James) of Appleton, WI and Rosie Coenen (James) of Schofield, WI; as well as two grandchildren, Zach Tornow and Paige Tornow.
There are no services planned at this time. There will be a celebration of life service in Wausau, WI during the summer of 2020. Details to be announced via www.MullinsMemorial.com
Memorial Contributions in memory of Evelyn Elizabeth Tornow are suggested to: St. John's Episcopal Church, 330 McClellan Street, Wausau, WI 54403 or to: Iona-Hope Episcopal Church, 9650 Gladiolus Drive, Fort Myers, FL 33908.
Friends are invited to send condolences via the on-line guest book which can be found at www.MullinsMemorial.com.
Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cape Coral, is entrusted with final care.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Sept. 8, 2019