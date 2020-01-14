|
|
Evelyn Jeske
Schofield - Evelyn Emeline Jeske, 96, Schofield, died Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Copperleaf Assisted Living of Schofield.
Evelyn was born May 13, 1923 in Unity, WI to the late Matthew "Ed" and Thea (Williamson) Winkler. She married the love of her life, George F. Jeske on May 12, 1943 in Spencer, WI and the couple were blessed with two sons: Jay and Jerome. After nearly 70 years together, George died on March 26, 2013.
Evelyn was a very independent woman who preferred to keep to herself. She was a loving grandmother and great-grandmother, enjoying cooking and baking many wonderful meals and treats especially around the holidays. In her free time, Evelyn enjoyed working in her garden growing flowers and vegetables and reading throughout her life.
Evelyn is survived by her son, Jay (Jeri) Jeske of Wausau; grandchildren, Jason (Angela) Jeske, Lynn (David) Nest and Jordan (Denelle) Jeske; great-grandchildren, Cassandra, Emma and Evan Haack and Kaden Jeske; great-great-grandson, Vincent Haack; step-grandchildren, Eric, Cory, Brandon and Jessie Drost and Shane Jeske; brother, Edward (Darlene) Winkler of Tomahawk; and many beloved nieces and nephews whose visits she cherished so very much. She is preceded in death by her son, Jerome Jeske; and siblings, John and Norman Winkler and Emily Wolfe.
Per Evelyn's wishes, she will be cremated with no attending services. Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements; you may sign our family guestbook at helke.com.
Sincere appreciation goes to the staff of Copperleaf Assisting Living of Schofield where Evelyn has been living the past couple years for their kindness, warmth and compassionate care.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020