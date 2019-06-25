|
Evelyn Marie LaBarge Hensley
Buchanan, VA - Evelyn Marie LaBarge Hensley, 86, Buchanan, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Marie Kolubski LaBarge; first husband, Kenneth Oscar Drake; sister, Shirley Layman; and brothers, Ronnie, Sonny, Kenny, and Dale LaBarge.
Survivors include her husband of 40 years, William Eugene Hensley, Sr.; son, Roger Drake, Dennis and Wanda Drake; daughter, Sandy and Dean Moes; step-children, William Hensley, Jr., Jane Ellen Flatt, Tedrick and Marsha Hensley; sister, Betty LaBarge; three grandchildren and one great-great grandson. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home with Pastor Michael Tabor and Pastor Banks officiating. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Buchanan. The family will receive friends Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 6 to 8 pm at Botetourt Funeral Home, 14920 Lee Highway, Buchanan, 540-254-3000. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on June 25, 2019