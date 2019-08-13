|
Evert Kruit
Weston - Evert Kruit slipped peacefully into the presence of Jesus Christ on Aug. 9, 2019.
He was born July 17, 1941, on his parents', Peter and Catherine Kruit's, homestead in Birnamwood, Wisconsin.
He met his wife, Betty, when his brother, Willie, married Betty's sister, Arliss. Evert and Betty started playing house together when they were seven years old. They were married on January 20, 1962 and continued to play house together for an additional 57 years. Together, they farmed his parents' homestead until 1992. He then held various jobs until he received his CDL license and then drove semi-truck until his retirement in 2014.
Evert's love for Christ, his family, and friends led him to generously give of his time, talents and resources. He impacted many lives over his lifetime. He was actively involved at Bethany Baptist Church and served in various leadership roles. He also was involved in multiple farm and community organizations.
Evert's legacy is the family he leaves behind. He is survived by his wife, Betty; daughter, Marie (Chris) Steege; and son, Todd (Becky) Kruit; grandchildren, Justin (Hannah) Steege, Brad Steege, Erin (Tom) Klos, Eric (Megan) Steege, Tyler (Chantel) Kruit, and Dillan Kruit. Great grandchildren Harvey, Mavis, and Vivian Steege, Ethan, David, Charlotte, and Marshall Kruit. Additionally, he is survived by a sister, Helen Froehlich; brother, John Kruit; and many nieces and nephews.
When he entered his home in Heaven, he was reunited with those who have gone before: his son, David; his parents; and siblings, Jennie Doak, Willie and Henry Kruit.
A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Bethany Baptist Church, 6601 Alderson Street, Weston, WI. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service.
"But thanks be to God! Who gives us victory through our Lord Jesus Christ." I Corinthians 15:57.
The Mid-Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.HonorOne.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019