Fern E. "Toby" (Buchholz) Madden
Wisconsin Rapids - Fern E. "Toby" (Buchholz) Madden, 89, died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 at Marshfield Medical Center, from an injury she suffered in a fall.
A prayer service will be held at Pine Hill Cemetery, Curtiss at 2:15 p.m. Monday, August 24, 2020. The Rev. Amy Heinz will officiate. A visitation will be held at Maurina-Schilling Funeral Home, 203 N. Fourth St., Abbotsford, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Monday. The funeral home respectfully asks anyone who attends to abide by the Covid-19 guidelines by wearing a mask and social distancing.
Toby was born Dec. 27, 1930, in the Taylor County town of Holway to Charles and Leona (Nichols) Buchholz. She graduated from Owen High School in 1948.
Toby married Donald Madden on April 14, 1956. They lived in West Allis, Milwaukee and Cedarburg before retiring to their dream home in Winchester. The couple adored their Winchester home on Lake Adelaide and lived there lived 30 years before moving to Wisconsin Rapids in 2018 to live with their daughter.
Toby worked for Employer's Mutual in Wausau before her marriage. She worked as a data processor supervisor for Woolworth Corp. in Milwaukee and finally as the payroll clerk for Doerr Electric Corp. in Cedarburg.
Toby was an avid volunteer, giving her time to help her children's Thunderbolts Drum and Bugle Corps activities. She traveled the state as the American Legion Auxiliaries Veterans Affairs and Rehabilitation chairwoman for many years. She volunteered for years as assistant cook and later cook for parties, weddings and fish fry's at the Cedarburg American Legion Post. She also donated her time at the Winchester Public Library, becoming a popular librarian for many patrons.
Toby loved to knit and made many afghans for friends and family members. Reading was her passion and she was often seen sitting in her reclining chair with a good book in her hands. She enjoyed playing solitaire on her computer and, in later years, on a handheld version.
Most of all, Fern loved her family. She loved spending time with her grandson, Terry Dombrowski, and enjoyed having him stay with her in Winchester whenever possible. Fern also enjoyed meeting her great-grandson Finnegan after his birth June 30, 2019, and getting to spend time with him.
Survivors include: Husband, Donald J. Madden of Wisconsin Rapids; daughters, Sandy (Tom Baker) Madden of Minocqua, Karen Madden of Wisconsin Rapids and Nancy (Brian) Nelson of Wausau; great-grandson, Finnegan Warren Dombrowski; sisters-in law, Barb Madden, Dori Madden, Joan Madden, Sharon Madden, Lorraine Poi and Jeannette Goede; brother-in-law, John Madden; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Fern was proceeded in death by: Grandson, Terry Dombrowski; sisters, Evelyn (Joseph) Daniels, Alvina (John) Maldonis; and brothers, Karl (Thelma) Buchholz, Robert (Phyllis) Buchholz and Warren Buchholz.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
