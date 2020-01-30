Services
Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center
522 Adams St
Wausau, WI 54403
715-845-5525
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Church of The Resurrection of Our Lord Jesus Christ
621 N 2nd Street
Wausau, WI
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
Church of The Resurrection of Our Lord Jesus Christ
621 N 2nd Street
Wausau, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Fern Esselman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fern Esselman


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fern Esselman Obituary
Fern Esselman

Wausau - Fern Esselman, 97, of Wausau, died peacefully, surrounded by her family, at Aspirus Hospice House, on Wednesday, January 29, 2020.

She was born in Polar, WI on May 12, 1922 to the late Walter and Hildred (Hanousek) Jonas. She married Myron "Mike" Esselman on, May 2, 1953, and the two shared 66 wonderful years together.

Besides her husband Mike, Fern is survived by a daughter; Rita Esselman; grandchildren, Michael, Jerry, Patrick and Alan Malak; and eight great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews. Fern was preceded in death by a daughter Merry Malak, siblings; June Mueller, Maye Terrace, Helene Fosmore, Charles Jonas, Thomas Birkholz and Frank Jonas.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Fern's name can be directed to a .

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday February 7, 2020, at the Church of The Resurrection of Our Lord Jesus Christ, 621 N 2nd Street, Wausau. The Rev. Monsignor Mark Pierce will officiate. Visitation will take place from 9:30 until the time of service all at the church. Brainard Funeral Home - Wausau Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be directed to the family at www.brainardfuneral.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Jan. 30 to Feb. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fern's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center
Download Now