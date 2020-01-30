|
Fern Esselman
Wausau - Fern Esselman, 97, of Wausau, died peacefully, surrounded by her family, at Aspirus Hospice House, on Wednesday, January 29, 2020.
She was born in Polar, WI on May 12, 1922 to the late Walter and Hildred (Hanousek) Jonas. She married Myron "Mike" Esselman on, May 2, 1953, and the two shared 66 wonderful years together.
Besides her husband Mike, Fern is survived by a daughter; Rita Esselman; grandchildren, Michael, Jerry, Patrick and Alan Malak; and eight great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews. Fern was preceded in death by a daughter Merry Malak, siblings; June Mueller, Maye Terrace, Helene Fosmore, Charles Jonas, Thomas Birkholz and Frank Jonas.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Fern's name can be directed to a .
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday February 7, 2020, at the Church of The Resurrection of Our Lord Jesus Christ, 621 N 2nd Street, Wausau. The Rev. Monsignor Mark Pierce will officiate. Visitation will take place from 9:30 until the time of service all at the church. Brainard Funeral Home - Wausau Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be directed to the family at www.brainardfuneral.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Jan. 30 to Feb. 3, 2020