Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Florence's life story with friends and family

Share Florence's life story with friends and family

Florence A. Trier



Madison - Florence A. Trier, 84, formerly of Wausau passed away on October 2, 2020, at her son's home in Madison.



A full obituary will be published at a later date.



Ketola-Burla Funeral Home of Ironwood, MI, is assisting the family.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store