Florence Colrud
Florence Colrud

Mosinee - Florence Colrud, 83, died Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Aspirus Hospice House, Wausau.

She was born June 11, 1937, at St. Mary's Hospital in Wausau, the daughter of the late Herman and Evelyn Hilda (Wilde) Oelke. She was baptized, confirmed, and taught Sunday school ten years, and was married to David Colrud on June 3, 1961, at St. Matthew's Church in Marathon. David and Florence moved to Mosinee and joined the sister church Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran where she taught Sunday school and was a Ladies Aide member. David preceded her in death on Sept. 22, 2014.

Florence graduated from Marathon High School. She worked doing clerical work at Steffke Freight and Foreway Express. She did many part-time jobs of a great variety for new experiences after leaving Foreway. She also enjoyed doing volunteer work.

Survivors include her sons, Daniel Colrud and Douglas (Jodi) Colrud; her pride and joy, three grandsons, Benjamin David, Will Scott ad Henry James. She was very proud of her Christian loving family and when Jodi became her daughter. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Lou Ann Oelke. She has nieces, nephews and many friends saying goodbye.

She was preceded in death by a brother and sister-in law, Victor and Lucy Oelke, a sister and brother-in-law, LaVila and Chester Buelow, a brother and sister-in-law, Gordon and Joan Oelke, and a brother, Jim Oelke.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Mosinee. The Rev. Jon Hadler will officiate. Burial will be in Mosinee Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 p .m.to 8 p.m. Thursday at Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee. Visitation will be again from 10 a.m. Friday until time of services at the church. Online condolences may me made at www.bestefh.com.

Florence sings "God Be With You Until We Meet Again" to family and friends.




Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
