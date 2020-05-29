Florence E. Punke
Athens - Florence E. Punke, 82, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020 under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at Mountain Terrace, Wausau.
She was born August 18, 1937 in Wausau, daughter of the late William and Catherine (Riehle) Woellner. On June 16, 1956 she married Donald Punke at Trinity Lutheran Church, Athens. He preceded her in death on January 17, 2019.
Florence and her late husband Donald were dairy and ginseng farmers in the Athens area for many years. Some of her favorite pastimes included tending to her flower gardens, watching the birds, cheering on the Milwaukee Brewers and the Green Bay Packers and spending time at the "Hilton." Family was very important to Florence and she will be deeply missed by her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Survivors include her children, Jean (Doug) Krueger, Mike (Cindy) Punke, Ken (Linda) Punke, Laurie (Arnie Sova) Punke, Karen (Rick) Guralski and Mark (Kristi) Punke; 13 grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren; sister, Dorothy McKinley and her sisters-in-law, Laura Woellner, Pat Woellner and Carol Pickruhn.
Besides her parents and husband, Donald, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Victor Sr., Phillip and David Woellner and brothers-in-law, Jerome Pickruhn and Tom McKinley.
Funeral services will held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 5, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Athens. Rev. Mark Schwalenberg will officiate. Visitation will be on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the church. Social distancing practices will be used during the visitation and funeral. A live stream of the service will be available on the churches Facebook page and also broadcasted on the radio at 106.9 FM.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Athens, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from May 29 to May 31, 2020.