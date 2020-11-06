Florence M. Jahnke
Abbotsford - Florence M. Jahnke, Abbotsford, Wisconsin, age 94, died on November 3, 2020.
She was born August 11, 1926 in the town of Rietbrock the daughter of Alex and Florence (Milkowski) Pietrowski.
Florence was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Daniel, brothers Frank, Alexander, George, Joseph; sisters, Cecelia, Marcella, Gladyce, and Marian. She is survived by brothers, Don James, and sister Theresa
Florence was united in marriage to Daniel Jahnke August 21, 1954 at the Wuertzburg Catholic Church. She is survived by their 5 children Mary (Ralph) Bredl, David (Laurie), Nancy (James) Lulloff, Denise Fryklund, and Polly Ackerman, 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. One grandson Troy Scott Olsen, with his dad, Robert Olsen, Grandpa Danny, are in heaven waiting for grandma.
Private family services will take place at a later date. A public visitation will take place at St. Thomas Catholic Church on Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 9:00 AM until 10:30 AM. Paris Ackerman will lead the pallbearers; son David Jahnke grandchildren; Trent Olsen, Ben Jahnke, Jessica Lulloff, Joseph Ackerman, and Kristy Brunner The honorary pall bears include all grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Burial will be at the Catholic cemetery Milan, Wisconsin.
Hemer Funeral Service of Medford and Rib Lake is serving the family. For online condolences, please visit hemerfuneralservice.com
.