|
|
Florence Peters
Marathon - Florence Peters, age 93, born April 4, 1925, passed away on February 13th peacefully in her sleep in the home she shares with her husband, and daughter and son in law, Jeanine and Brian Tesch.
Florence married James Peters June 10, 1950. Florence and James were a testament to true love and were inseparable during their life of 68 years together.
Florence enjoyed the simple things in life. She was a fantastic cook and enjoyed hosting holiday feasts at her home, she enjoyed feeding the birds outdoors, caring for her dogs, and watering her flowers. Her favorite thing to do was be with her family. Her smile and laugh is forever embedded in our minds.
Florence was a private person who devoted her life to her husband James, children James Jr Peters, Rose and Frank Oelrich, Jeanine and Brian Tesch, Jeff and Lorna Peters; grandchildren Janna, Neil, & Evan Oelrich Karissa and Paul Nelson, Gavin Tesch, and Mariah & Ross Wokatsch; and great grandson Bryden Nelson. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Bernadine (Franz) Dalsky, three sisters, Verona Dalsky, Ella Frank, Theresa Peters and one brother, Phillip Dalsky. Her Catholic faith was another important aspect of her life. Father Joseph Diermeier always went above and beyond to make her feel loved and she appreciated and loved him dearly. Florence and James rarely missed a Sunday service and she devoted her heart so deeply to God.
The Mass of Chrisitian burial will be celebrated at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Marathon. Reverend Monsignor Joseph Diermeier will officiate. Burial will be held at a later date at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Wausau. Friends may call Sunday at the church from 1:00 p.m. until the time of Mass. You may sign our family guest book at helke.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Feb. 16, 2019