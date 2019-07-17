Florence Schroeder



Wausau - Florence L. Schroeder, 98, of Wausau, died on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Wausau Manor under the care of Heartland Hospice and her family.



Florence was born on April 25, 1921 in Hogarty, the daughter of the late Charles and Nellie (Thomas) Swanson.



On November 29, 1941, Florence was united in marriage to Herbert Schroeder in Gresham. He preceded her in death on September 23, 1995.



Family was very important to Florence. She loved family get-togethers and attending many of her children's and grandchildren's events. Florence also loved listening to country music.



Survivors include her children, Jim Schroeder of Wausau, Jack Schroeder of Harshaw, Jerry Schroeder of Wausau, Jeanne Spiegl of Deerbrook, Jane Homolka of Mosinee and Lori Bryden of Wausau; 20 grandchildren; numerous great and great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



Florence was preceded in death by her husband; parents; son, Larry; grandson, Clayton Schroeder; son-in-law, Jack Spiegl; sisters, Clara Dietz, Irene Hitt, Lottie Roberts, Helen Nelson and Lila Barker and brothers, George, Charles Jr, Gordon, Marvin, Eugene and Melvin.



A funeral service will be held at 11AM on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood. Burial will be in Hogarty Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday from 9AM until the time of service at the funeral home.



Memories and condolences may be shared at schmidtschulta.com Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from July 17 to July 18, 2019