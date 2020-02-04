|
|
Frances Kennedy
Wausau - Frances Ann Kennedy, 76, Wausau, WI, passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully in her home on Sunday February 2, 2020.
The Funeral Mass for Fran will be at 5:00 PM on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at St. Michael Catholic Church, 611 Stark Street, Wausau, Wisconsin 54403. Rev. Msgr. Mark Pierce will officiate. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until the time of service at the church. In Summer of 2020, a Memorial Mass and Committal Service for Fran will be held in Munising, Michigan. Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements: you may sign our family guestbook at helke.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020