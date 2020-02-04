Services
Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service
302 Spruce St
Wausau, WI 54401
(715) 842-3993
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
St. Michael Catholic Church
611 Stark Street
Wausau, WI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
5:00 PM
St. Michael Catholic Church
611 Stark Street
Wausau, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Kennedy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Kennedy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Kennedy Obituary
Frances Kennedy

Wausau - Frances Ann Kennedy, 76, Wausau, WI, passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully in her home on Sunday February 2, 2020.

The Funeral Mass for Fran will be at 5:00 PM on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at St. Michael Catholic Church, 611 Stark Street, Wausau, Wisconsin 54403. Rev. Msgr. Mark Pierce will officiate. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until the time of service at the church. In Summer of 2020, a Memorial Mass and Committal Service for Fran will be held in Munising, Michigan. Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements: you may sign our family guestbook at helke.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -