Francis Passineau
Weston - Francis Joseph Passineau, 80, of Weston, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Mount View Care Center, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.
He was born in Wisconsin Rapids on December 25, 1938, to the late Joseph and Imelda (Draxler) Passineau. He graduated from Assumption High School in 1957 and attended UW-Stevens Point before transferring to Northwestern College of Chiropractic, Minneapolis, from which he received his Doctor of Chiropractic degree. On November 28, 1964, he married Elmae Omernik at St. Patrick's Cathedral, Augusta, Georgia. He served two years in the U.S. Army, including a brief tour in Vietnam. He did postgraduate studies at Palmer College of Chiropractic, Davenport, Iowa, after which he established his practice in the Wausau area and continued in his profession for 40 years.
Fran loved music, especially classical and opera. He played clarinet in high school, college, and dance bands, as well as in the Wausau city band summer concerts. At various times, he sang with the St. Mary's Catholic, First English Lutheran, and First Universalist Unitarian choirs, and he directed choirs at St. Mary's and Pilgrim Lutheran churches. He also sang in several Wausau Community Theater musicals. He was at times a member of the Wausau Noon Optimist Club, the WisconsinValley Art Association, and the American Legion. Fran enjoyed spending time at the Clearing in Door County, where he took stained glass and watercolor classes, and he loved cooking, gardening, golfing, playing the piano, and, most especially, spending time with his beloved grandchildren, Lily and Thomas.
Fran is survived by his wife, Elmae; son, Christopher (Kate) Passineau, Weston; grandchildren, Lily and Thomas; brothers, Don (Donna) Passineau, Colgate; Robert (Char) Passineau, Madison; Edward Passineau, Wisconsin Rapids; Joseph (Lynn) Passineau, Amherst Junction; sisters, Marilyn (Robert) Freese, Florence, AZ; Lucille (Leo) Shirek, Black Earth; Millie (Al) Voeltzke, Rothschild; Rosie (Marcial) Marquez, Pardeeville; Mary LaBarge, Wisconsin Rapids; sisters and brothers-in-law, Marlene Omernik, Elijay, GA; Marie and Thomas App, Ogdensberg; Joseph and Cyndy Omernik, Stevens Point; Stanley and Jacki Omernik, Stevens Point; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister-in-law, Marlene Passineau; and brother-in-law, Leo Omernik.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at 12 noon at First Universalist Unitarian Church, 504 Grant Street, Wausau, with Rev. Brian Mason officiating. Burial services will be held later at the Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at King.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to First Universalist Unitarian Church, 504 Grant St., Wausau, WI 54403 or to The Clearing, P.O. Box 65, Ellison Bay, WI 54210.
John J. Buettgen Funeral Home/Mid-Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting the family with arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.HonorOne.com.
The family sends a special thank you to the beautiful caring staffs of Mount View Care Center, Aspirus Hospice Care, and Aspirus Palliative Care.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on June 2, 2019