Frank A. Tiffany
Athens - Frank A. Tiffany, 88, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019 while under the care of St. Croix Hospice at Bedrock Health, Abbotsford.
He was born August 24, 1931 in Tomahawk, son of the late Edgar Tiffany and Zella Fish. On August 21, 1954 he married Beverly Smith at St. John Lutheran Church, Merrill. She survives.
For many years Frank and Beverly farmed in rural Athens until his retirement. Frank also drove for Kenosha Auto Transport for many years. Some of his favorite pastimes included hunting, fishing and spending time with his family; especially his grandchildren.
Frank proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict.
Survivors include his wife, Beverly Tiffany, Athens, his children, Trina (Peter) Tiffany-Barbella, Athens, Terry (Ann) Tiffany, Merrill, Dorann (Michael) Tiffany-Froh, Lone Rock, James (Connie) Tiffany, Athens and Jeff (Lenore) Tiffany, Athens, 17 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren, two sisters, Joy (Paul) Barker, Tomahawk and VeeVee (George) Van Fossen, Raymond, WA and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by one son, Frank Andrew Tiffany and many siblings.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Athens. The Rev. Mark Schwalenberg will officiate. Burial will be in Merrill Memorial Park, Merrill. Visitation will be held on Friday from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and again on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the church. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church, Athens. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Athens is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019