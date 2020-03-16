|
Frank Albee
Town of Easton - Frank Lloyd Albee, 81, Town of Easton, died Friday, March 13, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
There will be a private graveside committal for Frank with a public memorial service at a later date. He will be buried at Bethany Lutheran Cemetery, Aniwa. Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements; you may sign our family guestbook at helke.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020