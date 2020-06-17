Frank E. Rupp-Claussen
Frank E. Rupp-Claussen

Wausau - Frank E. Rupp-Claussen, 64, died Sunday, June 14, 2020 in Wausau, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

He was born March 2, 1956 in Chicago, IL, son of the late Clinton and Iris (Duranceau) Claussen. On August 26, 2006, he married Rebbecca Reynolds in Wausau. She survives.

Frank was a veteran of the United States Marines. He worked for Walmart for many years, until his retirement. Among his favorite pastimes, he enjoyed playing horseshoes, fishing, poker night with his buddies, playing cribbage and spades, and spending time with his family and friends.

Survivors include, his wife, Rebbecca; two children, Stephen and Heather, California; three grandchildren; step-son, Erik Reynolds, California; three siblings, Gary Rupp-Madden, Tomahawk, Barbara Howland, Wausau and Richard (Tracy) Rupp, Houston, TX; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Charles Rupp; and one sister, Margaret "Peggy" Helvey-Bell-Hirsch.

Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Rev. Joy Nelson-Jeffers will officiate. Visitation will be on Monday from 11:00 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home. Full military honors will be conducted by the American Legion Montgomery Plant Dudley Post No. 10, Wausau.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com






Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
