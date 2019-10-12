|
Frank J. Trzebiatowski
Hatley - Frank J. Trzebiatowski, 73, Hatley, died Friday, October 11, 2019 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital due to complications from ALS.
He was born Feb. 19, 1946 in Wausau, son of the late Frank and Lanaha (Nicklas) Trzebiatowski. On Sept. 19, 1970, he married Karen Kozlowski at St. Agnes Catholic Church, Weston. She survives.
Frank had been employed by Wausau Motor Parts and Jozwiak Masonry. He retired after 27 years at Greenheck Fan. Family was everything to him. He had a great love for hunting and fishing, and an extra passion for restoring and driving old vehicles. Frank could fix anything. He especially loved his bird dogs.
Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Karen; three children, Amy Trzebiatowski, Jason (Tara) Trzebiatowski, and Jodi (Gary) Wartgow; and five grandchildren, Kaila and Evan, John and Joe, and Savannah. He was preceded in death by one sister, Cynthia, and one brother, Bruce.
Services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Brainard Funeral Home - Everest Chapel, 5712 Memorial Court, Weston. Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 12 to Oct. 15, 2019