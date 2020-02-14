|
|
Fred H. Bryden Jr.
Weston - Fred Harris Bryden, Jr. died Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at the home of his daughter Juanita Thomas while under the care of Ascension at Home Hospice. He was 84 years old. Fred was born May 4, 1935 in Charleroi, PA. He was the son of the late Fred Harris Bryden Sr. and the late Mabel Myra (Crow) Bryden, both of Pennsylvania.
Fred joined the United States Air Force in 1954 and served our country for 20 years. He married the late Mary Ann Hartell on April 7, 1956 in Escanaba, MI. Together Fred and Mary Ann raised three children. After his career in the Air Force, he enjoyed two more careers working in recreational vehicle sales and service and cross-country truck driving. Fred's military career took his family to many locations and he always made their house a home.
Fred was an excellent small engine mechanic. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting and woodworking. Fred lived a life of many adventures from his time in the military, his time as a trucker, and his time as a father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He was the kind of guy who rode motorcycles and snowmobiles, could win every episode of Jeopardy, and knew every crossword puzzle answer.
Survivors include daughter Juanita (Dan) Thomas, Aniwa, son Fred (Lori) Bryden III, Wausau, daughter-in-law Terri Bryden, Birnamwood, grandchildren Ben Bryden, Hatley, Dr. Randall Bryden, Calimesa, CA, three great-grandchildren Deakyn, Dayne, and Danyka Suess, Birnamwood.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents; wife Mary Ann Bryden; siblings; son Robert Bryden; granddaughters Rheannon Thomas and Loral Suess (nee Thomas).
A private memorial service will be held later this Spring at the Thomas Family Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staffs of Ascension Hospital, Ascension at Home, and the Rib Mountain EMS for the excellent care they provided.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020