Fred Phillip Novak, Jr.
Schofield - Fred Phillip Novak, Jr., 91 of Schofield, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family and close friend on July 21, 2020. He was born to Felix and Antoinette (Gajewski) Novak on March 3, 1929, and was preceded in death by his wife Cele Novak in September 1980.
He is survived by his children Jay (Janine) Novak, Carrie (Ted) Woychick, Craig (Terri) Novak, Perry (Nancy) Novak, Celeste (Lance) Spychalla, Kevin Novak, longtime companion Lorry LaPorte, grandchildren Lesley (Steve) DeVries, Andrew Spychalla, Matt (Lindsay) Novak, Elizabeth Novak (Joey Maassen), Dan (Wendy) Novak, Hailey Novak, Taylor Novak, Audrey Woychick, Joe Woychick, Steve Novak, Becca Novak, and great grandchildren Mia, Alan, Ricky, Scarlett, James and Carmen. Fred is also survived by sisters-in-law Nat Andraski and Joyce (Barton) Mitchell.
Fred was a Veteran of the Korean War, Army branch from 1952 to 1954. He began a career of more than 60 years as a self-employed excavator, and until recently serviced the area with prime screened topsoil. He loved his work and excelled at it. Fred also enjoyed hunting and fishing with family. Another passion was his farm life at the cabin. He was truly loved by his family and all who knew him and will be so greatly missed.
The family would like to thank the staff at Mount View Rehab Center for his care, and heartfelt thanks to the group of Tim, Carissa and Rachele at Interim Hospice Care for their compassion, warmth and personal care for Dad upon his return home.
Services will be held at St. Therese Catholic Church on Saturday, August 1, 2020 with visitation from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 officiated by Father Albert. Burial will follow immediately after to St. Agnes Cemetery where full military honors will be performed.
John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time.