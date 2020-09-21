Frederick G. Muschinske
King - Frederick Gennrich Muschinske, 93, passed away peacefully from natural causes at the Wisconsin Veterans Home at King on September 19, 2020. He was born at home on November 1, 1926 in Merrill, WI to Edward and Gertrude (Gennrich) Muschinske.
He was the beloved uncle of Bruce (Kathy) Muschinske, Wausau WI and Jill (Martin) Schmunk, Merrill, WI. He is also survived by Great Nephews Matthew (Melissa) Schmunk, Torrance, CA, Luke (Lindsay) Muschinske, Brookfield, WI, Jonathan Schmunk, Wausau, WI, Nick (Britta) Muschinske, Wausau WI, their children and very special friend Sharon Nordstrom, Menomonie, WI.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother and sister-in-law, W. Ed Mux (Joan) Muschinske.
Fred graduated from Merrill High School and served two years in the Army at the end of WWII. Based mainly in Luzon, Philippines he served as an MP and later in Okinawa, Japan as a clerk typist for the 301st Fighter Wing. He received his honorable discharge on December 10, 1946.
He was employed as the Veterans Service Officer in Lincoln County and with the National and A & P Grocery Stores in Merrill and Wausau. He is best remembered as the Produce Manager at the Red Owl grocery store in Merrill.
He was an accomplished pilot and regularly flew the tow plane for his brother's glider. He also flew his brother's Piper Cub float plane and once made a "Dead Stick", (no power) landing on Lake Wausau. Additional hobbies included photography, gardening, and RC Model flying. He was involved in many activities at King including Packer and Badger game events, local outings, and Bible studies. He was dearly loved by all at King.
He was a member of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, Merrill, past American Legion Post Commander and member of the VFW Post 1638, Merrill.
The family is sincerely grateful for the excellent care Fred Received from the staff, chaplaincy, and members at the Veterans Home at King. A private burial service will take place at Merrill Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to Wisconsin Veterans Home at King, N2665 County Road QQ, King, WI 54946-0600; St. John Evangelical Church, 1104 East Third Street, Merrill WI 54452; or Northwoods Veterans Post, 601 Johnson Street, Merrill WI 54452.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Taylor-Stine Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Merrill, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.taylorstinefuneralhome.com