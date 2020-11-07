Frranklin Eleonore
Kronenwetter - Eleonore B. Franklin passed away on the morning of Friday November 6, 2020 at the age of 91. She was born in Munich, Germany, on March 29, 1929, daughter of Johann and Mathilde Breitenlohner, where she grew up full of life and with a loving nature.
In her mature life she met an American sergeant, Charles E Franklin Sr, whom she married June of 1950 in Munich Germany. Together they had three sons, William C Franklin (deceased), Werner H Franklin (deceased), and Charles E Franklin Jr currently living in Appleton, Wisconsin. Being a military wife, they moved frequently and spent time in New Jersey, Texas, and finally retired in Wausau, Wisconsin where she could watch her grandchildren grow. She worked in the Sterile Processing Department at Aspirus Wausau Hospital as an Instrument Technician until she retired in 1995.
She had a high work ethic and was known as extremely caring and reliable. She made friends easily, and always had a child's spirit and a bit of a giggle. Fellow co-workers and friends would always recognize her and rush to say hello, even after years of no communication. Eleonore was passionate in everything she did, whether it was work, spending time in nature, knitting or crocheting booties and blankets for grandchildren or the elderly, bowling with her husband in night-time leagues, playing cards with friends, sharing a mean game of ping pong on the back patio until midnight, or loving and caring for her many pets. She was especially proud of her 4 grandchildren Krista (Randy Furger) Salzman in Rothschild; Kari (Jonathon) Durst in Kronenwetter; Katrina (Jason) Pasholk in Mosinee; and William (Cheryl) Franklin in Kronenwetter. She had 16 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-granddaughter. Eleonore will be deeply missed by both family and friends.
At Eleonore's request, a small, private family service will be held. Beste Funeral Home in Mosinee, WI will be assisting with service and funeral arrangements with the family. Online condolences can be sent to www.bestefh.com
