Gabe Hollander
Wausau - Gabe I. Hollander, 85, of Wausau, WI, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at his home.
Gabe was born in a log house in Bowler, WI on January 14, 1934 to Gabe and Margaret Hollander. He married Patricia Pluger in Pella, WI on April 19, 1952. Gabe was employed at Valley Plumbing and later at Goetze.
He enjoyed sharing his love for the outdoors-but not his secret trout fishing spots. Cribbage, cards, camping, photography, and movies also gave him much enjoyment. Gabe was a longtime member of Zion Lutheran Church, Wausau, where he helped document church history by photos and scrapbooking.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia; children, Diane (Kenneth) Kreager, Michael (Jody) Hollander, Patrick (Darlene) Hollander, Jeffrey (Cindy) Hollander, Debra (David) Wiensch, Darla Bremer, and David (Lorri) Hollander; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Chester, Celand, and Ferdinand; sisters, Edna, Elsabeth, and Lola; and great-grandchild, Justin.
A funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church, 709 Sixth Street, Wausau, with Rev. Christopher Johnson officiating. Family and friends may call beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Entombment will follow in the Garden of Eternal Rest Mausoleum at Restlawn Memorial Park, town of Texas.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Apr. 11, 2019