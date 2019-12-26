|
|
Gail Spranger
Weston - Gail Marie Spranger, 73 of Weston, died on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at her home under the care of her family and Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.
Gail was born on December 19, 1946 in Tigerton, the daughter of the late Jesse and Adeline Low.
On July 31, 1965, Gail was united in marriage to Gary Spranger at St. Philomena Catholic Church, Birnamwood. He survives.
Following their wedding, the couple moved to Illinois for 53 years before returning to Wisconsin in July of 2018 to be near family.
Gail's career included Buying, Accounting, Human Resources, with her last job as Office/Human Resource Manager for Sycamore Precision, in Genoa, Illinois for 18 years.
Gail was actively involved in religious and community service work. She loved planting flowers, gardening in the spring and the beautiful colors of fall. Her hobbies included knitting and crocheting. She loved playing dice and games with family and friends.
Gail is survived by her husband, Gary; two sons, Greg Spranger of Burlington, WI and Gary Spranger of Weston; two grandsons, Garett (friend Amber) Spranger of Green Bay and Conner Spranger of Burlington; one great-granddaughter, Alana of Green Bay; three brothers, Ken Low of Birnamwood, Curt (Evelyn) Low of Birnamwood and Kevin (Denise) Low of Eland; two sisters, Carolyn (Doc) Pfefferle of Birnamwood and Julie (Jerry) Trebus of Weston; one brother-in-law, Chet Matz of Eland and one sister-in-law, Helen Low of Rochester, MN.
Gail was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Adeline Low; brothers, Donald and Robert Low and sisters, Mary Low and Sharon Matz.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11AM on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at St. Agnes Catholic Church, Weston (Callon). Fr. Greg Bohren will officiate. Visitation will be from 4PM to 8PM on Friday at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg and again on Saturday from 9:30AM until the time of Mass at the church.
Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.
The family suggests memorials be given to Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services for the wonderful care given to Gail and her family.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019