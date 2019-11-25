|
|
Gail Wirsbinski
Mosinee - Gail Wirsbinski, 59, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019.
She was born October 2, 1960, in Wausau, the daughter of the late Galen and Bev (Stensberg) Parkinson. She married Chuck Wirsbinski on June 27, 1981, in Mosinee.
Gail was a graduate of Mosinee High School. She earned her Bachelor's degree in Psychology and Sociology from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, and her Master's degree in Industrial/Organizational Psychology from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. Gail worked as the Director of Human Resources at Aspirus Wausau Hospital and other local businesses. She was also a professional photographer, shooting graduation pictures and team sports, including all the photography for the annual Silver Blades ice show.
Gail was a loving and caring wife to her husband, Chuck, and an extraordinary mom to her children Isaac and Evan, and her son-in-law Phil. She will be remembered for the big hugs that she shared with family, friends and anyone that could use one. Everyone who walked into her home was treated like family, and many consider her to be like a second mom. Gail was very passionate about standing up for the less fortunate and anyone who was not being treated with compassion, fairness, and respect. Gail loved to spend time with her family, doing things like boating on the river, annual trips up north, downhill skiing, and many trips to Madison to spend time with her kids. Gail loved dogs, especially her yellow lab Gracie. She really believed she needed to pet every dog she met on a walk. Gail attended Mosinee United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her husband Chuck Wirsbinski, daughter Evan (Phil) Sorenson of Cottage Grove, WI, son Isaac Wirsbinski of Madison, WI, brother Jim Parkinson of Mosinee, and dear relative and friend Ann (Shawn) Moore of Sussex, WI. She was preceded in death by her brother Jeff Parkinson, her father Galen Parkinson, her mother Bev Parkinson, and her dear cousin Donna Mitchell of Sussex, WI.
Memorial Services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 29, 2019, at Mosinee United Methodist Church. The Rev. Gail Ray will officiate. The family will receive friends at the church from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Lunch will be provided at Pinewood Supper Club in Mosinee following the service.
Donations will be shared between Mosinee United Methodist Church, American Civil Liberties Union Foundation, International Justice Mission, and The Human Rights Initiative. Beste Funeral Home in Mosinee assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.bestefh.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019