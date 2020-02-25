|
|
Gale (Betts) Pollard
Ottumwa, IA - Gale Pollard, 65, passed away on January 24, 2020. She was born on September 12, 1954 to the late Gloria (Ames) Betts.
Gale worked as a CNA and a personal care worker. After retiring she moved to Iowa.
Gale is survived by her 3 sons, Allen (Carrie) Betts, Charlie and John Betts; 10 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; sister, Lori (Randy) Moore; brothers, Alec III (Sally) Betts and Maurice Betts; and sister-in-law, Mary Betts. She was preceded in death by a brother, Brad (Buddy) Betts and nephew, J. Troy Moore.
Service will be at 3:30 PM on March 2, 2020 at the Downtown Mission Church, 310 N. 4th Street, Wausau.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020