Services
Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service
302 Spruce St
Wausau, WI 54401
(715) 842-3993
Resources
More Obituaries for Gale Pollard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gale (Betts) Pollard


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gale (Betts) Pollard Obituary
Gale (Betts) Pollard

Ottumwa, IA - Gale Pollard, 65, passed away on January 24, 2020. She was born on September 12, 1954 to the late Gloria (Ames) Betts.

Gale worked as a CNA and a personal care worker. After retiring she moved to Iowa.

Gale is survived by her 3 sons, Allen (Carrie) Betts, Charlie and John Betts; 10 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; sister, Lori (Randy) Moore; brothers, Alec III (Sally) Betts and Maurice Betts; and sister-in-law, Mary Betts. She was preceded in death by a brother, Brad (Buddy) Betts and nephew, J. Troy Moore.

Service will be at 3:30 PM on March 2, 2020 at the Downtown Mission Church, 310 N. 4th Street, Wausau.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gale's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -