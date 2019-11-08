Resources
Garret L. Gusman 76, Weston, passed away at his home on November 8, 2019. He was born to the late John and Marjorie (Gavvet) Gusman on April 12, 1943. He was united in marriage on June 24, 1978 at the Redeemer Church to Rose (Oleinik).Together they celebrated 41 years. Garret enjoyed spending time fishing up at their cottage on Pine Lake, hunting, taking rides and sighting, going to the casino's, and socializing with friends and family.

He is survived by his wife Rose, sons, Richard Gusman, Eugene (Renee) Borth, daughters, Robin (Clay) Bierbrauer, Lynn (Lee) Stanislawski, one sister Elaine (Orville) Dabler, seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his son Jonathon, and one brother John.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Our Saviors Natioinal Catholic Church 804 Jackson St., Mosinee with Pastor Marion Talaga officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until time of Mass at 11:00.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting the family at this time. Online condolences maybe expressed at www.HonorOne.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019
