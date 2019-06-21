Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
4:00 PM
Sams pizza
Schofield, WI
Gary A. Chellberg Obituary
Gary A. Chellberg

- - Gary A Chellberg who was a loving husband and father who passed away June 14, 2019.

He was survived by his wife (Rosie) two sisters, a brother, 3 children, stepchildren and grandchildren.

Gary was born on Dec. 26, 1940 in Mosinee, WI. to Rose and Arnold Chellberg.

His passion in life was playing his guitar, hunting and fishing.

He will be truly missed by us all.

There we be a celebration of life at Sams pizza in Schofield on Saturday June 22nd at 4 pm.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on June 21, 2019
