Gary Alan Shuman
Wausau - It is with sadness we announce the death of Gary Alan Shuman of Wausau, Wisconsin, who passed on October 30, 2020, at the age of 66. A lifelong Wausau resident and avid golfer, Gary graduated from East H.S. and was a proud member of the Lumberjack golf team, winning the Big-Rivers Championship and competing in the Wisconsin State Golf Tournament.
A former PGA Assistant Professional for many years at the Wausau Country Club, one of Gary's final wishes was to see the Masters Tournament, moved to mid-November because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gary ended his long health battle like he lived his life -- with a familiar wit and a warm heart.
He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Ross "Gene" and Elaine Shuman and nephew Todd Andrews.
Gary is survived by his sister Bonnie Andrews and husband Scott, brother Tom Shuman and wife Stacy.
Gary is also survived by nieces and nephews Corey Andrews and wife Kirsten, Lindsey Andrews, Andrew Shuman and wife Kathryn, Ryan Shuman and fiancee Paige Robertson, great nieces and nephews Tantyn Andrews, Liam Andrews, Harper Andrews.
We would like to thank many friends around the community, family members, Doctors, nurses and caregivers at Marshfield Medical Center Weston, Rennes Rehabilitation, and devoted friends and neighbors for their love and support.
Because of Covid-19 restrictions, a memorial celebration will be announced and held at a later date.
Family and friends are encouraged to leave a message for Gary, light a candle at John J Buettgen Funeral home or make a donation to the The American Heart Association
or the American Cancer Society
in his honor.