Gary C. Framke
Edgar - Gary C. Framke, 73, died Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
He was born August 11, 1946 in Wausau, son of the late Carl and Phyllis (Salefske) Framke. On August 24, 1973, he married Debra Waniger at the Ebenezer United Church of Christ, town of Cleveland. She survives.
Gary was a veteran of the United States Navy and served during Vietnam in both Guam and San Diego, CA. For many years, he worked for Marathon Cheese Corp., until his retirement. Among his favorite pastimes, he enjoyed building model cars, puzzles, reading and working in the woods. He was also a fan of the Packers, Brewers, Badgers and NASCAR.
Survivors include, his loving wife of 46 years, Deb; three sons, Gary (Dominique) Framke, Gilbert, AZ, Greg (Nikki) Framke, Mosinee and Geoff Framke, Edgar; six grandchildren, Elijah, Alexis, Isaiah, Montgomery, Maisie and Chesney; two step-grandchildren, Mikayla and Aidan; and four siblings, Carol (George) Griesmer, Edgar, Charles Framke, Athens, Robert Framke, Athens and Sandra Framke, Ohio.
Visitation will be on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Edgar from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., followed by a service of remembrance at 1:00 p.m. Following services at the funeral home, military honors will be conducted by the American Legion Post No. 393, Edgar and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 10187, Edgar.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Sept. 13, 2019