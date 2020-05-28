|
Gary Kurtzweil
Wausau - If you knew Gary Kurtzweil, a few things immediately come to mind, such as hard-working, doing things right, never sitting still, always helping others, the love he had for his family and the love he had for his church. Gary was strong in his faith and loved the Lord. He showed his love in everything he did for Holy Name. A small list of his church activities included his countless hours of making SummerFun a yearly success, Pastoral Council, Finance Council, Family Life Committee, improving church and school buildings, serving Mass, lecturing, assisting in Healing Masses and perhaps his favorite joy in helping install and maintain their computers. When he did find free time, Gary enjoyed working in his yard and loved golfing with friends, playing courses throughout the state. He was even able to brag about having a couple of holes-in-one.
Gary was born March 25, 1945 to the late Roman and Helen (Lang) Kurtzweil. He grew up on the family dairy farm in the Town of Emmett, before they moved to Sparta. Upon graduating from Sparta High School, Gary enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War.
Achieving the rank of Sargent, Gary was honorably discharged and moved to Chicago where he met his future wife, Patricia Rubino. They were married September 9, 1969 at St. Domitillo Catholic Church, Hillside, Ill. Last September, Gary and Pat celebrated 50 years of marriage. After moving back to Wausau, Gary farmed Ginseng with his parents and brothers. For many years, he was a tax preparer for H&R Block and later volunteered for AARP helping Senior Citizens and many family and friends with their taxes.
At the age of 75, Gary passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Our House Senior Living, Wausau.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia, four children, Gina (Jon) Schuster, Jon, Craig (Tami), Eric (Jodi), eleven grandchildren, Megan, Jaimie, Jacob, Thomas, Katie and Anthony Schuster, Dominic, Cohler, JennaRae, Paul and Kelly Kurtzweil, three brothers, Wayne (Mary), Jeffrey (Susan), Chrys (Lorie), brother-in-law, Bob Summers, many nieces, nephews and extended family. Gary was further preceded in death by an infant brother, Ronald, two sisters and brother-in-law, Charlene Summers and Carol and Bill Daup.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Holy Name of Jesus Parish, 1104 S. 9th Ave., Wausau. Father Sam Martin and Father Robert Thorn will concelebrate Mass. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery with full military rites conducted by the VFW Burns Post #388. Visitation will be Friday, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 pm at Holy Name of Jesus Parish and again on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services. You may sign our family guest book at helke.com.
Because we care about family and friends, facemasks will be highly encouraged and social distancing will be observed on Friday and Saturday.
We would like to thank the staff at Aspirus Hospice and Our House Senior Living for their care and kindness they gave Gary and our family during his stay.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from May 28 to May 31, 2020